Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

Sandra Crowl, Carmignac’s stewardship director, has decided to retire at the end of January
Carmignac has hired Newton Investment Management’s Lloyd McAllister as its new head of sustainable investment.

McAllister worked at Netwon for four years, most recently as head of ESG research. Prior to Netwon, he was at KPMG for over eight years.

His appointment comes as Sandra Crowl, Carmignac's stewardship director, seeks to retire at the end of January.

McAllister will be based in London and report to Maxime Carmignac, managing director of Carmignac UK.

Among his responsibilities will be leading the sustainable investing team and "executing the firm's strategic sustainable investment roadmap". The roadmap includes supporting on regulation and the company's research system START.

Maxime Carmiganc said: "As a high-conviction active manager, sustainable investing is at the heart of our business and investment process. It is also one of our client's top priorities and the demand for transparent, differentiated and genuinely sustainable investment solutions continues to grow.

"I am thrilled that Lloyd will be joining the team. His deep experience in both ESG research and analysis will help us capitalise on the many opportunities available, as well as navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment."

The appointment of McAllister coincides with changes to Carmignac's sub fund range, which were made in light of new EU ESG regulatory guidance.

