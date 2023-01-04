RBC Bluebay's chief investment strategist David Riley retires

Riley joined Bluebay Asset Management in September 2013 as head of credit strategy before becoming chief investment strategist in February 2019. He was a member of BlueBay's investment committees and multi-asset credit team.

Prior to joining Bluebay, he led the global sovereign and supranational rating team at Fitch Ratings for over 12 years. He also had an 11-month stint at UBS as a senior economist and worked as an economic advisor to the HM Treasury from 1994 until 1997.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday (2 January), Riley wrote: "It has been a privilege to work with and learn from so many talented colleagues at BlueBay Asset Management, Fitch Ratings and HM Treasury, many of whom are good friends."

"As well as enjoying more time with family and friends, I am looking forward to new and interesting ways I can use the experience and expertise I have gained during my career."

A spokesperson for RBC Bluebay Asset Management wished Riley all the best in his retirement and confirmed the firm is not planning an immediate replacement for his role.

"At present, we believe that the evolution of our investment platform continues to support our clients' needs, despite David's departure. With this in mind, where appropriate, David's responsibilities have been redistributed amongst colleagues across the investment team."