RBC Bluebay's chief investment strategist David Riley retires

Three-decade long career

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
David Riley (pictured) joined Bluebay Asset Management in September 2013 and was promoted to chief investment strategist in February 2018.
Image:

David Riley (pictured) joined Bluebay Asset Management in September 2013 and was promoted to chief investment strategist in February 2018.

RBC Bluebay Asset Management’s chief investment strategist David Riley has retired after a three-decade long career in the industry.

Riley joined Bluebay Asset Management in September 2013 as head of credit strategy before becoming chief investment strategist in February 2019. He was a member of BlueBay's investment committees and multi-asset credit team. 

The Big Interview: BlueBay's Erich Gerth on nurturing cognitive diversity

Prior to joining Bluebay, he led the global sovereign and supranational rating team at Fitch Ratings for over 12 years. He also had an 11-month stint at UBS as a senior economist and worked as an economic advisor to the HM Treasury from 1994 until 1997. 

In a LinkedIn post on Monday (2 January), Riley wrote: "It has been a privilege to work with and learn from so many talented colleagues at BlueBay Asset Management, Fitch Ratings and HM Treasury, many of whom are good friends."

"As well as enjoying more time with family and friends, I am looking forward to new and interesting ways I can use the experience and expertise I have gained during my career."

RBC BlueBay strengthens ESG team in double hire

A spokesperson for RBC Bluebay Asset Management wished Riley all the best in his retirement and confirmed the firm is not planning an immediate replacement for his  role.

"At present, we believe that the evolution of our investment platform continues to support our clients' needs, despite David's departure. With this in mind, where appropriate, David's responsibilities have been redistributed amongst colleagues across the investment team."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

M&G maintains redemption delays on £4.6bn Secured Property fund

BlackRock defers Q3 redemptions from £3.5bn UK property fund

More on People moves

The new head of thematic equities will report to Fabiana Fedeli, CIO of equity, multi-asset and sustainability
People moves

M&G appoints two thematic equity heads ahead of expansion

Add to technology expertise

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 January 2023 • 1 min read
Taylor Maritime Investments chair steps down.
People moves

Taylor Maritime Investments chair steps down

'Devote more time to personal businesses'

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 January 2023 • 1 min read
Sandra Crowl, Carmignac’s stewardship director, has decided to retire at the end of January
People moves

Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

Lloyd McAllister

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile upgrades five strategic bond funds while BNY Mellon suffers two downgrades

05 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM and LGIM among coalition challenging Glencore thermal coal production

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

04 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Nick Train buys 477,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in second half of 2022

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot