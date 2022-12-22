UK GDP shrank more than first thought in Q3

UK GDP still sits 0.8% below where it was at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

In ONS data released today (22 December), GDP was revealed to have shrunk 0.3% in Q3, up from 0.2% and below expectations.

This means UK GDP still sat 0.8% below where it was at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic (Q4 2019), making the UK the only G7 country to see a decline in GDP over the last three years.

This decline was especially strong in the production sector, which saw a decline on 2.3%, including falls in all 13 manufacturing sub-sectors.

Meanwhile, real household disposable income fell 0.5% in Q3, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of negative growth for the metric.

Business investment also declined sharply, falling 2.5%, meaning that business investment is now over 8% below levels when the pandemic began.

John Leiper, CIO at Titan Asset Management, said: "It is concerning, albeit not too surprising, to see household consumption and total business investment declined meaningfully as the economic environment continues to sour.

"This sets the scene for a dour 2023 and is consistent with our expectations for a recession next year."