JP Morgan Indian trust shifts management team

Rajendra Nair steps back

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Following Nair’s departure, a duo will step in to fill his role, pushing the number of managers at the trust to three.
Image:

Following Nair’s departure, a duo will step in to fill his role, pushing the number of managers at the trust to three.

Co-portfolio manager of the JP Morgan Indian trust Rajendra Nair has left the firm after 24 years with JP Morgan Asset Management.

Following Nair's departure, a duo will step in to fill his role, pushing the number of managers at the trust to three.

Amit Mehta and Sandip Patodia will take on his role, joining existing co-portfolio manager Ayaz Ebrahim, who joined the trust as co-manager in June 2020.

JP Morgan Russian Securities: New mandate will help avoid 95% losses

Mehta has worked for JPMAM since 2011 and has been responsible for emerging markets portfolios. Prior to this, he worked for Prusik Investment Management and Atlantis Investment Management.

Patodia joined JPMAM from Fundsmith in September 2022 and has served as a country specialist responsible for India portfolio within in the emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities team.

The board thanked Nair for his time with the trust and sought to assure shareholders there would be no change to the fund's investment objectives or policy as a result.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Industry faces mounting to-do list as regulatory equivalence drifts ever further

RBC BlueBay strengthens ESG team in double hire

Most read
01

BlackRock Investment Institute: Do not blindly buy the dip

22 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

Dividend payouts forecast to hit record highs in 2023

22 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

Recession looms over markets in 2023

21 December 2022 • 4 min read
04

Industry faces mounting to-do list as regulatory equivalence drifts ever further

22 December 2022 • 4 min read
05

The most widely anticipated recession on record

22 December 2022 • 4 min read
06

Newton IM real return manager Suzanne Hutchins dies

20 December 2022 • 1 min read
01 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot