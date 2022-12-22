JP Morgan Indian trust shifts management team

Following Nair’s departure, a duo will step in to fill his role, pushing the number of managers at the trust to three.

Amit Mehta and Sandip Patodia will take on his role, joining existing co-portfolio manager Ayaz Ebrahim, who joined the trust as co-manager in June 2020.

Mehta has worked for JPMAM since 2011 and has been responsible for emerging markets portfolios. Prior to this, he worked for Prusik Investment Management and Atlantis Investment Management.

Patodia joined JPMAM from Fundsmith in September 2022 and has served as a country specialist responsible for India portfolio within in the emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities team.

The board thanked Nair for his time with the trust and sought to assure shareholders there would be no change to the fund's investment objectives or policy as a result.