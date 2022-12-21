BlackRock Greater Europe trust to drop co-manager Sam Vecht

Changes to fee structure

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Sam Vecht (pictured) will step down from BlackRock Greater Europe trust.
Image:

Sam Vecht (pictured) will step down from BlackRock Greater Europe trust.

The £474m BlackRock Greater Europe trust is set to drop Sam Vecht as co-portfolio manager, leaving Stefan Gries as sole portfolio manager for the trust.

BlackRock said that the departure of Vecht, who is a managing director of the firm's Global Emerging Markets Equities team, is happening to reflect "the current focus and asset allocation within the portfolio".

Vecht will remain as co-manager of six of BlackRock's funds, including the firm's Frontiers trust, Latin American trust and Asia Pacific Absolute Return fund. He has managed the Greater Europe trust since September 2004.

Gries, who has been run the trust since June 2017, is also a managing director and head of the European Equity team within the Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group.

Additionally, BlackRock said that the the trust's annual management fee will be reducing from 0.85% of net asset value annually to 0.85% of net asset value up to £350m, with a 0.75% fee on assets thereafter.

The new fee structure will come into effect from 1 January 2023.

The trust is currently sitting at a discount of 5.2%, according to its most recent factsheet.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Recession looms over markets in 2023

Infrastructure India trust sees NAV surge due to foreign exchange

