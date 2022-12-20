Pantheon Infrastructure agrees multicurrency revolving credit facility

The RCF has been agreed in order to provide additional liquidity for working capital and to support further investment in the trust’s near-term investment pipeline.

The new loan facility has been secured with Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets and will be secured against certain assets of the trust.

It will include an uncommitted accordion feature, accessible subject to approval by additional lenders, and is set to increase over time in line with the company's net asset value and borrowing policy.

While the RCF is denominated in sterling, it will feature the option to utilise the loan facility in other major currencies.

Pantheon Infrastructure will pay an initial margin of 2.85% per annum over the relevant currency benchmark rate or compounded reference rate on draw amounts.

This will reduce to 2.65% per annum once expansion thresholds have been met.

A commitment fee of 1% per annum is payable on undrawn amounts and the tenor of the RCF is three years, with the option to extend subject to lender approval.

