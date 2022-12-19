Mercer makes two sustainable appointments

Brian Henderson and Kate Brett

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Brian Henderson, Mercer's head of sustainable investment for UK, Europe and IMETA
Brian Henderson, Mercer's head of sustainable investment for UK, Europe and IMETA

Mercer has made two new appointments in an effort to expand its sustainable investment team.

Brian Henderson, who was previously Mercer UK's head of defined contribution consulting, has been appointed head of sustainable investment for UK, Europe and IMETA (India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa).

In his previous role, Henderson was responsible for the firm's responsible investment total evaluation tool.

Meanwhile, Kate Brett has become Mercer's global intellectual capital leader for sustainable development, which will see her developing "innovative and implementable approaches to sustainable investment".

Brett was previously head of the Europe sustainable investment team and will continue to sit on the firm's global SI leadership team.

Jo Holden, the firm's global head of investment research, said: "These appointments represent our continued commitment, since establishing the SI team more than 15 year ago, to helping clients implement pragmatic approaches to sustainable investment, net zero ambitions and their broader ESG goals - wherever they are along their journey."

