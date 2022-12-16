Gore Street Energy trust reports 45% increase in NAV

During the period the trust completed an oversubscribed placing and raised £150m in April.

"The demand seen highlights both the institutional and retail interest for access to companies which have a major role in enabling the transition towards a net-zero economy, and the increasingly large and attractive number of opportunities in our pipeline, totalling 1.5 GW," commented Alex O'Cinneide, CEO of investment adviser, Gore Street Capital.

The trust, which is sitting on a 1% premium, had a NAV total return of 4.65% for the six months to the end of September. O'Cinneide said the performance was in part thanks to increasing diversification within the portfolio.

"A recent focus has been to diversify the portfolio through acquiring assets in new territories, which we are pleased to have executed successfully, with the acquisition of assets in both the US and Germany this year," he stated.

"In our view, this strategy of avoiding single-country risk is of even more benefit to our shareholders, given recent macroeconomic events."

Patrick Cox, chair of the trust, noted the company has an international pipeline of 1.5 GW, with North America and mainland Europe in particular offering "compelling economic cases".

The company said it would pay a 2 pence per share dividend, in line with its policy, on or around 13 January to shareholders on the register on 30 December.

Takeover performance fees

The half year results for the trust also included amendments to the AIFM and commercial management agreements to take into account performance fees that it would pay out to the investment manager if the trust was taken over.

The board stated the performance fee would be 20% of the amount, by which the offer price multiplied by the number of ordinary shares in issue exceeds the prescribed benchmark for payment of a performance fee.

This fee would be capped at 3.49% of NAV in the financial year to 31 March 2023 and 3.99% of NAV thereafter. When there is no exit performance fee, the investment manager will be entitled to 2% of the adjusted NAV.

The board said it had "agreed these changes in recognition of the fact that the investment manager and its subsidiary have created significant value for shareholders in the form of the company's existing portfolio, which may be attractive to potential acquirors".

"In the event that a takeover offer is accepted at a premium to the benchmark it is the board's view that the investment manager should share some element of this additional value created," the report added.