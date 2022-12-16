UK consumer confidence edges up but at lowest sustained level for 50 years

The index, which is a measure of how people view their personal finances and wider economic prospects, rose to 42 in December. T

he survey began in 1974 and the index had never fallen below minus 40 until May 2022. Since then it has remained below that level and hit a record low in September of minus 49.

However, December's reading was the highest since July and the third consecutive improvement.

The survey was conducted on the first ten days of December and 2,000 people were polled.

"The outlook for our personal financial situation over the next 12 months - perhaps the key metric as we enter a new year - is stuck at -29, and concerns about our economic future remain acute," commented Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.

"With scant seasonal joy at present and no immediate prospect of fiscal good news, it is unlikely we will see a rebound in confidence anytime soon," he added.

Earlier this week (14 December) the Office for National Statistics reported that inflation had eased in November to 10.7%. However, experts across the industry warned there would continue to be a "deep and protracted fall in living standards".

This comes amid disappointing UK retail sales data from the ONS, which revealed that the World Cup and Black Friday sales promotions had failed to produce the expected sales uplift in November as sales volumes fell unexpectedly.

Retail sales volumes slid by 0.4% in November, compared to the 0.3% increase predicted by economists polled by Reuters. Overall sales volumes were down 5.9% from last year.