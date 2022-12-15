Puma Investments launches £15m fundraise for 14th VCT

Alpha VCT

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The VCT has invested £13.7m in ten UK VCT qualifying businesses since launch
Image:

The VCT has invested £13.7m in ten UK VCT qualifying businesses since launch

Puma Investments has launched a £15m fundraise with a £5m over-allotment for its Alpha VCT, the firm’s 14th venture capital trust.

The VCT, which launched in 2019, has seen a 26% increase in NAV since inception, growing 5.3% between August 2021 and August 2022.

It has invested £13.7m in ten UK VCT qualifying businesses since launch, most recently investing £1.2m in online platform Everpress.

This year, the trust made its first exit with Tictrac, a health engagement platform, delivering a 1.9 times return on investment and a 38% internal rate of return.

The VCT aims to provide investors access to private growth companies with a focus on "more established scale ups" with healthy revenue, proven business models, and multi-sector diversity, according to Puma.

The fundraise requires a minimum investment of £3,000.

 VCTs have enjoyed strong growth this year, as the Association of Investment Companies reported that over £1.1bn was invested in VCTs in the 2021/2022 tax year, a 65% increase from the previous year. 

Rupert West, managing director of Puma Private Equity, the division of Puma Investments responsible for investing funds raised by Puma VCTs, said: "As a newer VCT, Puma Alpha VCT has an advantage in that it can adapt quickly to a volatile economic environment and has the ability to focus on sectors that are well-placed to navigate the current headwinds.

"Clearly we are going through a sustained period of uncertainty which is unlikely to abate anytime soon, but our generalist, sector-agnostic approach enables us to mitigate exposure to sector-specific challenges, and we believe we can provide exciting opportunities for our investors."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England seeks digital currency mobile wallet developer

Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points

More on VCTs/EIS

The news comes following another £20m offer made in January
VCTs/EIS

Foresight Solar and Technology VCT launches new £15m offer

Follows £20m offer in January

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 December 2022 • 1 min read
Octopus have launched a £175m fundraise for the firm’s Titan VCT.
VCTs/EIS

Octopus Investments launches £175m fundraise for Titan VCT

New manager Malcolm Ferguson

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 November 2022 • 2 min read
Morningstar said the market has been difficult for index providers to track due to its illiquidity, lack of reporting standards and no mark-to-market pricing capability
VCTs/EIS

Morningstar launches industry's first unicorn indices

Eleven new trackers

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points

15 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

Fed raises rates by 50 basis points while indicating further hikes

15 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: How can nuclear be integrated into sustainable portfolios?

14 December 2022 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: Myths and Misconceptions in the Active vs. Passive Debate

15 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Aviva Investors adds four to UK retail distribution team

15 December 2022 • 1 min read
06

Bank of England seeks digital currency mobile wallet developer

15 December 2022 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Capital Group Webinar: New year, new opportunities: investment prospects in 2023

Register now
Trustpilot