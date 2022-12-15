Puma Investments launches £15m fundraise for 14th VCT

The VCT has invested £13.7m in ten UK VCT qualifying businesses since launch

The VCT, which launched in 2019, has seen a 26% increase in NAV since inception, growing 5.3% between August 2021 and August 2022.

It has invested £13.7m in ten UK VCT qualifying businesses since launch, most recently investing £1.2m in online platform Everpress.

This year, the trust made its first exit with Tictrac, a health engagement platform, delivering a 1.9 times return on investment and a 38% internal rate of return.

The VCT aims to provide investors access to private growth companies with a focus on "more established scale ups" with healthy revenue, proven business models, and multi-sector diversity, according to Puma.

The fundraise requires a minimum investment of £3,000.

VCTs have enjoyed strong growth this year, as the Association of Investment Companies reported that over £1.1bn was invested in VCTs in the 2021/2022 tax year, a 65% increase from the previous year.

Rupert West, managing director of Puma Private Equity, the division of Puma Investments responsible for investing funds raised by Puma VCTs, said: "As a newer VCT, Puma Alpha VCT has an advantage in that it can adapt quickly to a volatile economic environment and has the ability to focus on sectors that are well-placed to navigate the current headwinds.

"Clearly we are going through a sustained period of uncertainty which is unlikely to abate anytime soon, but our generalist, sector-agnostic approach enables us to mitigate exposure to sector-specific challenges, and we believe we can provide exciting opportunities for our investors."