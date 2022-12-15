Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points

The hike, announced today (15 December), was generally in line with expectations and came following news last week that UK's inflation rate had dropped to 10.7% in November.

Six MPC members voted to hike rates by 0.5%, while two members, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro, voted to maintain rates at 3%, and one, Catherine Mann, voted to increase rates by 0.75%.

GDP projections were slightly stronger than at the MPC's previous meeting in November, with Q4 2022 GDP now expected to decline 0.1%, compared to the previously expected 0.3% decline.

Meanwhile, the bank predicts that inflation will continue to "fall gradually" over the first quarter of next year, due to earlier increases in energy dropping out of the annual calculation.

However, the bank warned "the labour market remains tight". The unemployment rate has risen slightly to 3.7% in the three months to October, but the vacancies-to-unemployment ratio remains at a "very elevated level".

Measures announced in the Autumn Statement were also assessed, with the bank forecasting that inflation will drop as a result of the Energy Price Guarantee extension by 0.75% in Q2 2023.

Overall, the Autumn Statement is expected to increase GDP by 0.4% next year, make no changes on a two-year horizon, and reduce GDP by 0.5% on a three-year horizon.

The MPC also warned that if the economy continues to "evolve broadly in line" with expectations, further rate increases still "may be required" to tame inflation.

Marcus Brookes, CIO at Quilter Investors, said that while the bank was seeking to "tame the inflationary beast," the 75 basis point rise from last month "looks to have been a one off".

He added: "This does not mean the end of the rate hikes though, and just like the Federal Reserve over in America, the BoE will keep hiking until it is sure inflation is on a sustained downward trajectory."

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, added that despite the hike being in line with expectations, the tightness of the labour market and resulting wage pressures "argued for a larger hike".

She said that the division within the MPC shows that the bank potentially has "a tougher dilemma" than any other major developed market central bank, with double digit inflation and a constrained labour supply.

She added: "While the three-way split is testament to the impossible nature of the central bank's challenge, unfortunately it doesn't provide the impression of clarity, credibility or stability that the UK desperately needs right now.

"It is a tough balancing act, and the BoE will be hoping to learn a lot from the US given they appear a few months ahead of the UK in this battle against inflation."