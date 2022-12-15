Ashley Alder confirmed as FCA chair after Treasury Committee approval

Alder was questioned in a pre-appointment hearing yesterday (14 December) with the committee now stating they are satisfied he has the professional competency necessary to take the role.

Concerns had been raised by MPs about Alder's understanding of UK financial markets, with him having spent the majority of his career working in Hong Kong.

Despite the concerns over his inexperience with UK financial services regulation, it has been confirmed Alder will familiarise himself with various legacy issues that will be important including those stemming from the Global Financial Crisis.

"Given Alder is moving from a jurisdiction of extensive state control in Hong Kong, the committee outlines that he will need to demonstrate independence while increasing his knowledge of the way parliament scrutinises the FCA in the UK's free and democratic society," the report added.

Alder will commence in the role of chair next month and has been appointment for a five-year term.

"We are looking forward to working with Ashley as he takes over the leadership of the FCA's board next year," interim chair Richard Lloyd said. "As the FCA continues to strengthen its vital work to consumers and our financial markets, his deep experience of leading a major international regulator will help us deliver our ambitious strategy for the future."

Alder is currently chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong, a role he has held since 2011. He is also the chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions board and sits on the Financial Stability Board's plenary and steering committee.