Fed raises rates by 50 basis points while indicating further hikes

The Fed’s ‘dot plots’ now predict interest rates will rise to 5.1% in 2023

The decision, which was announced yesterday evening (14 December), had widely been expected by markets, following data released earlier this week that showed US inflation dropping to 7.1% in November.

However, Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said that the "promising" inflation data "does not seem to have swayed the Fed's hawkish intent at all".

Looking to the future, the Fed's ‘dot plots' now predict interest rates will rise to 5.1% in 2023, up from the 4.6% that was predicted by the central bank in September.

17 of the 19 committee members of the Federal Open Market Committee now see rates rising above 5% in 2023, with seven of them expecting rates above 5.25% next year.

Shah said that the new dot plots indicated that unless the Fed plans to take rates towards 6% in 2023, it implies no cuts throughout next year.

Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, also noted that 2024 expectations had been increased to 4.1%, "well above neutral".

He added: "Dot plots showed increasing projection of a possible recession highlighting the damage to growth the ongoing tightening would inflict."

Ahmed was one of many analysts who predicted that the US was still heading towards recession, arguing that high policy rates will lead to corporate and consumer balance sheets "rolling into much higher rates from 2024".

"I do not think anyone knows whether we are going to have a recession or not," Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the decision. "And if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not, it is just not knowable."

Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, noted that while the Fed was unlikely to make any more 75 basis points hikes, this did not "mean smooth sailing ahead".

Temple warned "the earnings hit from a recession" has not been priced into equity markets, while the "likely structural shift higher in inflation beyond 2023" has not been priced into bond markets.

Shah argued that while the Fed "remains coy" about the chances of a potential recession, "they are far more worried about the economic outlook than they are willing to admit".

She concluded: "There also seems to be a broad acceptance of inflation above the 2% target at the end of next year - imagine how high they would need to take rates if they wanted to score a bullseye!"