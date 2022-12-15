ORIT clarifies NAV position following energy policy review

Increase of 2p per ordinary share

The new NAV is based on announcements from the UK, Poland and Sweden
Image:

The board and investment manager of the £610.6m Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust has outlined why the trust's Net Asset Value for the end of September should be considerably higher, following a review of energy policies in the country where the trust holds assets.

In a stock exchange announcement published today (15 December), the board said the NAV for 30 September was "calculated using considerable discounts to market pricing" which "reflected the uncertainty over Government policy in the UK and Europe".

The NAV was set at 108.3 pence per ordinary share. However, in light of recent government announcements, which have reduced the uncertainty, the NAV should have been calculated as 2 pence per ordinary share higher at 110.3p.

JP Morgan cuts management fee on UK trust

The new NAV is based on announcements from the UK, Poland and Sweden. In the UK the trust noted the new levy on excess profits produced by electricity generators, which would have reduced the NAV by 2.2p per share.

However, the trust added that if the NAV was calculated with the normal discount to market forward prices to reflect the lower prices from solar and wind generators, rather than the conservative metrics previously used, then it would have increased the NAV by 2.8p per share.

In Poland, the government implemented an emergency price cap on electricity generators. ORIT holds two polish wind farms and the cap would reduce the September NAV by 1.3p per share.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Swedish government presented a proposal for a 90% tax on power sales above a threshold, which would mean a 1.6p per share decline in the NAV. However, a reduction of discounts to the Swedish forward power prices would lead to a 4.3p per share increase.

Chris Gaydon, investment director at Octopus Energy Generation, said: "It is reassuring to have clearer visibility on the energy price caps and windfall levies across several key regions in which we operate, highlighting the conservative nature of our valuation approach, and the value of diversification across regulatory regimes."

The trust is trading on an 11.45% discount, according to Morningstar data.

