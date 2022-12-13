Caution surrounds 'stubbornly high' inflation despite further US CPI falls

“Inflation still is not fully handled and it is easy for markets to get carried away,” Callie Cox warned.

However, despite recording the lowest CPI figures since December 2021, investors are urging caution rather than unbridled optimism, as Callie Cox, investment analyst at eToro pointed out.

Yellen predicts US inflation will be lower next year

"Services inflation accelerated again last month and that has got to give the Fed some pause in declaring this report a victory," she explained.

"The Fed has more control over services prices, so fiery hot services inflation could hint that Powell needs the economy to cool down more."

"Inflation still is not fully handled and it is easy for markets to get carried away," she warned.

Managing director of Charles Schwab UK Richard Flynn added to the list of concerns, noting the "stubbornly high" levels of inflation "pose ongoing risks for the economy", with particular reference to housing and federal debt.

"Delinquency risk is rising, and if the labour market weakens noticeably and banks continue to tighten lending requirements, consumers' moods and spending habits are likely to shift to a decidedly more cautious stance," he explained.

"Consumers have also drawn down a significant amount of their savings and have increased borrowing."

He added the sustainability of government debt will likely become a bigger talking point over 2023, having lately taken a back seat to Covid and inflation.

However, some are more bullish on the US economy given the cooling figures.

Food inflation hits fresh high of 12.4% in November

Gerrit Smit, manager of the Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund, has declared US CPI to have already peaked back in June, suggesting the recent figure is "good news for equity investors.

"Since 1940 inflation has, on average, peaked at 9.2% and delivered attractive returns the following year," Smit said.

"On a 12 month basis, on average, the S&P 500 has - including recessions - risen 12.9% from a peak in inflation, while over 18 months they have averaged 15.3%.

"If a US recession does materialise, the chances are that it will not be deep. Strong employment and consumption, along with high personal cash holdings, provide some comfort here."

Smit also noted that if this hypothesis holds true, it would be the first time the US stock market has experienced a "significant bear market before the start of a recession", since typically, it bottoms mid recession.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, added today's figure both validates the Fed messaging around slower rate hikes and raises hopes of taming inflation.

"With important components such as shelter inflation and core goods inflation moving lower, it is reasonable to expect inflation to continue falling over coming months," she said.

"Yet, Powell will likely maintain an element of caution in his comments tomorrow.

"After all, the core services inflation component remains closely tied to the labour market which, across a very broad set of data, continues to look very resilient."