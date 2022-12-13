FCA appoints six new members to board of ESG Advisory Committee

The committee was launched back in August and was intended to provide independent advice to the FCA on oversight of ESG issues, relevant and emerging ESG topics and development of the FCA's ESG strategy.

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

The FCA announced today (12 December) that it had narrowed down its final picks to: Desiree Fixler, DWS whistleblower and founder of RYSN Consulting; Tom Gosling, executive fellow in the department of finance at London Business School and executive fellow at the European corporate governance institute; Catherine Howarth, chief executive of ShareAction; Tim Mohin, former chief sustainability officer for Persefoni AI and former chief executive of the Global Reporting Initiative; chair of VentureESG Sonali Siriwardena, partner and global head of ESG at Simmons and Simmons; and Harald Walkate, senior fellow at the Center for Sustainable Finance & Private Wealth at the University of Zurich.

The committee will also include FCA chair Ashley Alder, other non-executive directors and the director of ESG.

In the notice, the FCA said the committee will support the board in executing oversight of ESG-related issues relevant to the FCA as a corporate entity and as a regulator.

The FCA has heightened its efforts around regulating the sustainable investment space this year with the launch of its SDR labels last month.

These measures covers three areas but combined to target various top-line issues, such as greenwashing.