Unigestion appoints Christophe de Dardel as Fiona Frick steps down as CEO

The new CEO will start on 1 January, subject to regulatory approval

Subject to regulatory approval, Christophe de Dardel, who is currently head of private equity for the firm, will become CEO on 1 January next year.

He has been with Unigestion for 22 years and grown private equity assets to $11bn, making it the firm's largest investment line.

Unigestion said he would remain "closely involved" in this part of the business and would retain his role on the private equity investment committee.

Incoming CEO de Dardel said he was "honoured" to take the role and "excited by the opportunity" to "develop our business across its three investment lines - private equity, equities and multi asset & wealth management".

Fiona Frick has been with the firm for 32 years, 12 of which were as CEO. In a press release, the company said she would continues as a board member and consult on investment allocation and sustainability issues.

She commented: "I am thrilled that Christophe has been appointed as our new CEO. His values, professionalism and vision will make him the best leader for Unigestion's future; for its clients and employees".