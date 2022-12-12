Unigestion appoints Christophe de Dardel as Fiona Frick steps down as CEO

Fiona Frick steps down

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The new CEO will start on 1 January, subject to regulatory approval
Image:

The new CEO will start on 1 January, subject to regulatory approval

Unigestion appoints Christophe de Dardel as Fiona Frick steps down as CEO

Subject to regulatory approval, Christophe de Dardel, who is currently head of private equity for the firm, will become CEO on 1 January next year.

He has been with Unigestion for 22 years and grown private equity assets to $11bn, making it the firm's largest investment line.

Unigestion said he would remain "closely involved" in this part of the business and would retain his role on the private equity investment committee.

Incoming CEO de Dardel said he was "honoured" to take the role and "excited by the opportunity" to "develop our business across its three investment lines - private equity, equities and multi asset & wealth management".

Fiona Frick has been with the firm for 32 years, 12 of which were as CEO. In a press release, the company said she would continues as a board member and consult on investment allocation and sustainability issues.

She commented: "I am thrilled that Christophe has been appointed as our new CEO. His values, professionalism and vision will make him the best leader for Unigestion's future; for its clients and employees".

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Amundi merges EM ETFs as Lyxor integration continues

Crypto investors leave exchanges at record rate

More on People moves

The trust board will make a further announcement on the identity of the appointed CIO closer to their start with ThomasLloyd.
People moves

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust shakes up senior management

New CIO appointed

Laura Miller
clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read
Allianz Global Investors' Edouard Jozan and Malie Conway both promoted.
People moves

Allianz Global Investors makes dual senior promotion

Edouard Jozan and Malie Conway

Laura Miller
clock 09 December 2022 • 1 min read
In her new role, Nandra-Koehrer will be responsible for the leadership and management of Jupiter’s board team of equity investment professionals.
People moves

Jupiter appoints head of equities as it pushes ahead with split CIO role

Kiran Nandra-Koehrer joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Celebrating five years of the truly active, low-cost, CT Universal MAP range

08 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Manchester United strikes success after sale fielded

06 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Industry Voice: Infrastructure outlook - Climate, macro drivers create tailwinds

09 December 2022 • 7 min read
04

UK economy grows 0.5% in October but 'figures flatter to deceive' the true economic damage

12 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Home REIT board denies allegations of misleading shareholders

12 December 2022 • 3 min read
06

Industry Voice: No more bad news should be good news in 2023

12 December 2022 • 6 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Capital Group Webinar: New year, new opportunities: investment prospects in 2023

Register now
Trustpilot