Credit Suisse loan to Greensill based on questionable invoices - reports

The FT has learned the invoices, which were collateral for the loan, are in question. They were issued by Liberty Commodities, part of GFG Alliance, and sold to Greensill.

The loan held a clause stating that collateral value had to be equal or greater to $140m borrowed and only invoices to investment grade companies counted.

In the days prior to Greensill's collapse, Credit Suisse produced a schedule of receivables dated February 2021, detailing $99m of these eligible invoices naming 12 different companies.

The paper has seen invoices that name four companies that have no record of the transaction, Cargill, Mitsui Bussan Metals, Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific and Itochu Singapore. Three other companies named could not be reached or declined to comment.

The invoices refer to sales of nickel that had been carried out.

The loan was issued in 2020 before the collapse of the supply chain finance firm and has since been repaid.

"Credit Suisse Asset Management has continued to work tirelessly on the recovery of cash for investors in the supply chain finance funds," Credit Suisse told the FT.

"The recovery of the bridge loan made to Greensill Capital, in full, plus interest owed, is further evidence of our absolute determination to seek recourse from this matter wherever we can."

GFG Alliance is being questioned by the UK's Serious Fraud Office and French police over suspected fraud and money laundering.

The company denies the allegations.