Jupiter appoints head of equities as it pushes ahead with split CIO role

Kiran Nandra-Koehrer joins

Valeria Martinez
In her new role, Nandra-Koehrer will be responsible for the leadership and management of Jupiter’s board team of equity investment professionals.
In her new role, Nandra-Koehrer will be responsible for the leadership and management of Jupiter's board team of equity investment professionals.

Jupiter is pressing ahead with plans to replace the previous positions of CIO and deputy CIO with the appointment of Kiran Nandra-Koehrer as head of equities.

"Kiran Nandra-Koehrer, current head of emerging equities at Pictet Asset Management, will join Jupiter from 2023, while Matthew Morgan has been promoted to head of fixed income, as announced in October. 

The appointments come as CEO Matthew Beesley presses ahead with plans to achieve a "more focused and effective investment oversight" and more "targeted business support" to the firm's investment capabilities.

The plans to split the CIO role were first announced in October, alongside Beesley's intention to launch a "fund rationalising programme", which will see around 25% of Jupiter's funds merged, closed or repositioned.

Jupiter splits CIO role and pushes on with fund restructuring plans

In her new role, Nandra-Koehrer will be responsible for the leadership and management of Jupiter's board team of equity investment professionals. 

Prior to her seven-year tenure at Pictet, she spent twelve years at Wellington Management in relationship management, investment research and product specialist functions across multiple equity strategies, including US, global, European and emerging markets. 

Morgan was appointed to his new role in October in an internal promotion. He joined Jupiter from Blackrock in 2019 as a multi-asset investment director, later promoted to the role of investment director across Jupiter's fixed income and multi-asset platform in 2021. 

As head of fixed income, he will focus on developing the firm's fixed income capabilities, including its global flexible bond strategy, strategic absolute return bond strategy, emerging market debt and global convertibles.

Both asset class heads will report into Beesley and work in close partnership with Jupiter's distribution, stewardship, data science and trading investment risk teams. 

Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

Commenting on the new appointments, Beesley, said: "As CEO, I remain closely engaged with our investment function. Working with me, Jupiter's new heads of equities and fixed income will offer strategic leadership and oversight across our investment teams.

"This should leave managers free to focus on the management of their portfolios and delivering returns for their investors."

"I look forward to working closely with both Kiran and Matt as we continue to drive forward our strategic goals across the asset classes," he added.

