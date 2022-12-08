AXA IM makes double responsible investment hire

Both responsible investment experts will be based in Paris.

As part of the firm's drive to strengthen its ESG capabilities, Bultheel has joined as sustainability coordinator in a newly created position, while Jacot has been appointed ESG quantitative analyst.

Reporting to Clémence Humeau, head of sustainability coordination and governance, Bultheel will work on AXA IM's sustainability policies and coordination topics to support the firm's ESG efforts, including in relation with new sustainable finance policies.

Prior to joining AXA IM, he worked at Quantis, the Lausanne-based environmental sustainability consultancy, where he worked as a sustainable finance consultant from April 2021.

He started his career as a research fellow at the Institute for Climate Economics in 2018, before joining the French Ministry of Ecology, where he worked on regulatory issues related to sustainable finance.

Jacot will be in charge of developing climate metrics and models to assess physical and transition risk, portfolios alignment to climate scenarios. He will report to Yolande Poulou, head of RI solutions, models and tools in AXA IM's Quant Lab.

He joined the firm from the Paris-based asset manager La Française, where he was quantitative risk manager and financial engineer for five years, mainly focused on alternative asset classes and climate VaR for transition and physical risk.

As at the end of December 2021, AXA IM manages €563bn of ESG-integrated, sustainable and impact assets.