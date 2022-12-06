Martin Gilbert's AssetCo rebrands three subsidiaries to River & Mercantile

The changes, which are expected to take place during the course of 2023, will merge R&M's existing operations with SVM Asset Management, Saracen Fund Managers and Revera Asset Management under a common brand and operating structure.

The rebrand is part of River & Mercantile's growth strategy, which intends to allow investors to benefit from the shared research and investment capabilities of all four brands, as well as helping drive further market share in the UK and internationally for the firm.

Martin Gilbert, chairman of AssetCo, River & Mercantile's parent company, said: "Our aim has always been to develop an operating model for our asset management businesses, which will improve scalability, drive material cost synergies and strengthen distribution."

"It is testament to the complementary nature of the active equity asset management businesses we have acquired and the co-operative manner in which they have worked together since, that they have been able to announce this coming together so quickly after becoming part of the AssetCo group of businesses," he added.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, R&M's CEO, said that he sees a "significant opportunity" over the next few years to grow the firm's market share in the UK and to move into new geographies.

"As part of this, I am delighted to announce this reorganisation which I believe will deliver significant benefits to clients across all four firms, as well as build on the strength of the River and Mercantile brand," he added.

AssetCo completed the acquisition of River & Mercantile back in May 2022, following the agreement of an all-share acquisition between the two firms at the start of the year.

Revera Asset Management was the latest acquisition by AssetCo, which was completed in August in an updated deal that saw the Martin Gilbert-chaired group pay less than half of the original agreement.

Since the start of 2022, AssetCo's share price is down 58.06%, while the FTSE 100 has dropped 6.28%, according to Morningstar data.