PGIM Investments taps BNY Mellon for head of international distribution

PGIM Investments has poached BNY Mellon’s Matt Shafer as head of international distribution, a newly created role.
Based in London and reporting to president and CEO Stuart Parker, Shafer will have executive oversight over the firm's international strategy to lead its growth plans in wholesale and retail markets outside of the US. His focus will be to deepen and broaden relationships with private banks, independent wealth managers, fund of funds, family offices and other distributors. PGIM bolsters diversity, equity and inclusion office with senior appointment Parker said: "Growing our international platform is a core focus for PGIM and we are delighted that Matt has joined us to lead our int...
