Fundsmith Equity lands only active spot in November's top ten most-bought

interactive investor platform purchases

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Fundsmith Equity, managed by Terry Smith (pictured), was the most bought fund in November.
Image:

Fundsmith Equity, managed by Terry Smith (pictured), was the most bought fund in November.

Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity fund was the only active strategy among interactive investors’ November best buys, as Vanguard funds continued to dominate.

Fundsmith Equity was the most bought fund last month, followed by Vanguard's LifeStrategy 80% Equity in second place. 

The ETF giant landed six of the ten most bought spots, while HSBC's American and FTSE All World funds earned top eight and nine in the ranking, with Fidelity's Index World securing the tenth spot. 

interactive investor said the domination of passive strategies in its top ten funds likely reflects "ongoing caution over not knowing what active funds are best placed to invest in at a time of great uncertainty".

interactive investor boosts fixed income research and content coverage

Among the top ten most bought investment trusts in November, investors have chosen globally diversified investment trusts that have been through several market cycles for over a century, including Alliance trust and F&C.

This marks a shift in sentiment, as during the first months of 2022 investors turned towards capital preservation strategies. This has shifted towards the latter part of the year, and only Ruffer Investment Company remains in November's best buys.

According to ii, while many investors are choosing funds to ‘go passive', they are using investment trusts for their active selections, as well as the global trusts that have been diversifying into tech, alternatives and Vietnam.

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said: "While passive strategies continue to dominate our top 10 most-bought funds, with Fundsmith Equity the only outlier, there has been plenty of chopping and changing amongst investment trusts."

Over the course of 2022, only two investment trusts have consistently kept their places in the top 10: Scottish Mortgage, which has occupied the top spot since 2019, and City of London, which has been in the top ten all year. 

Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

BlackRock World Mining, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunities, Polar Capital Technology and NewRiver REIT were November's four new investment trust entries. 

"Overall, there is a mixture of core holdings (such as F&C investment trust and Alliance trust) and adventurously invested strategies (including VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunities and Polar Capital Technology)," said Caldwell.

It is important to limit exposure to the punchier strategies and select a core and satellite strategy to reduce risk, Caldwell noted, rather than "bet the house".

"The core of the portfolio should be investments that provide few surprises. Core holdings should be thoroughly diversified and ideally low-cost because high charges can drag on returns over time," he added.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: Active fixed income managers set to seize 'attractive' bond yields

abrdn head of North American equities Bassett exits

More on Platforms

It means the new total cost of investing in the five fund range, including both fund fee and platform charge, will fall to 0.55% from 0.65%.
Platforms

NatWest cuts fund fees on D2C range

From 0.5% to 0.4%

Laura Miller
clock 01 November 2022 • 1 min read
AJ Bell's annual results
Platforms

AJ Bell's AuA dips 2% despite positive flows

Annual results

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
This is the first time Hargreaves Lansdown has been targeted over its role in the Woodford scandal.
Platforms

Hargreaves Lansdown hit by lawsuit over role in Woodford scandal

Link Fund Solutions also sued

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Premier Miton haemorrhages £1.1bn in outflows despite positive performance

02 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

Blackstone meets less than half of property redemption requests - reports

02 December 2022 • 1 min read
03

Fundsmith Equity lands only active spot in November's top ten most-bought

02 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Deep Dive: Active fixed income managers set to seize 'attractive' bond yields

02 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Has 2022 killed-off the 60/40 portfolio?

01 December 2022 • 1 min read
06

10,000 Black Interns: It is about culture rather than diversity

01 December 2022 • 5 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot