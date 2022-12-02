Fundsmith Equity lands only active spot in November's top ten most-bought

Fundsmith Equity, managed by Terry Smith (pictured), was the most bought fund in November.

Fundsmith Equity was the most bought fund last month, followed by Vanguard's LifeStrategy 80% Equity in second place.

The ETF giant landed six of the ten most bought spots, while HSBC's American and FTSE All World funds earned top eight and nine in the ranking, with Fidelity's Index World securing the tenth spot.

interactive investor said the domination of passive strategies in its top ten funds likely reflects "ongoing caution over not knowing what active funds are best placed to invest in at a time of great uncertainty".

Among the top ten most bought investment trusts in November, investors have chosen globally diversified investment trusts that have been through several market cycles for over a century, including Alliance trust and F&C.

This marks a shift in sentiment, as during the first months of 2022 investors turned towards capital preservation strategies. This has shifted towards the latter part of the year, and only Ruffer Investment Company remains in November's best buys.

According to ii, while many investors are choosing funds to ‘go passive', they are using investment trusts for their active selections, as well as the global trusts that have been diversifying into tech, alternatives and Vietnam.

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said: "While passive strategies continue to dominate our top 10 most-bought funds, with Fundsmith Equity the only outlier, there has been plenty of chopping and changing amongst investment trusts."

Over the course of 2022, only two investment trusts have consistently kept their places in the top 10: Scottish Mortgage, which has occupied the top spot since 2019, and City of London, which has been in the top ten all year.

BlackRock World Mining, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunities, Polar Capital Technology and NewRiver REIT were November's four new investment trust entries.

"Overall, there is a mixture of core holdings (such as F&C investment trust and Alliance trust) and adventurously invested strategies (including VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunities and Polar Capital Technology)," said Caldwell.

It is important to limit exposure to the punchier strategies and select a core and satellite strategy to reduce risk, Caldwell noted, rather than "bet the house".

"The core of the portfolio should be investments that provide few surprises. Core holdings should be thoroughly diversified and ideally low-cost because high charges can drag on returns over time," he added.