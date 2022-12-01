Euronext has launched its first pair of gender equality indices, which are set to be the “first pillars” of a broader family of indices addressing challenges around gender balance in the workplace.
The Euronext Equileap Gender Equality Eurozone 100 and Euronext Equileap Gender Equality France 40 indices will offer exposure to listed companies with strong gender equality performance. The gender equality score of each company is based on four different categories: gender balance in leadership and workforce, equal compensation and work-life balance policies promoting gender equality commitment, transparency and accountability. Women in Investment and Amundi ETF: How gender equality data can help drive social change Gender equality score provider for these indices Equileap asses...
