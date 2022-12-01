Powell signals slowdown in pace of interest rate hikes from December

Markets surged on the back of Powell’s remarks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 2.2% higher and the S&P 500 rallying 3.1%.

"The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting," he said in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Wednesday (30 November).

In the Q&A after the speech, he said that himself and his colleagues "do not want to overtighten". This cemented Wall Street expectations the Fed will switch to a 0.5% raise at this month's meeting after four consecutive increases of 0.75%.

Despite this, he warned there was little clarity on how high rates will need to rise given the path ahead for inflation "remains highly uncertain".

"We need to raise interest rates to a level that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%," he said. "There is considerable uncertainty about what rate will be sufficient, although there is no doubt that we have made substantial progress."

US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, which Powell described as a "welcome surprise". However, he said it will take substantially more evidence to give comfort that inflation is actually declining.

"It is likely that restoring price stability will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time. History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done," he added.

Powell's more hawkish comments during his speech were generally in line with comments previously made at his Jackson Hole speech back in August. However, analysts at Deutsche Bank said the "incremental news was in a slightly more dovish direction".

Ronald Temple, co-head of multi-asset and head of US equities at Lazard Asset Management, noted investors appear excessively dovish about the likely path of rates given significant signs of slowing demand across key economic indicators.

"Despite softening on the margin, the US labour market remains exceptionally strong with 1.7 open jobs for every unemployed person. Unquestionably, workers still have the upper hand in bargaining for wage increases which feed into inflationary pressures," he said. "The pivot is not as close as many hope."