DWS taps Blackstone for global head of €126bn alternatives franchise

From February 2023, Kelly will be responsible for delivering a cohesive cross-product global strategy, as well as accelerating the expansion of the business both organically and inorganically.

All alternatives investment businesses within the firm, which span real estate, infrastructure and liquid real assets, will report into Kelly, while he will report directly into DWS CEO Stefan Hoops.

Kelly will join the company after nearly four years at Blackstone, where he was a senior managing director and chief operating officer of the credit division, working across direct lending, insurance and other private credit strategies.

Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years at JP Morgan in a variety of leadership positions, most recently as global head of strategic market infrastructure for the corporate and investment bank. He started his career in equities trading at Bear Stearns.

Hoops said: "Paul is an industry veteran with an extensive track record across private and public markets, and we are pleased to have him join DWS to lead our alternatives franchise."

"With Paul at the helm, together with our experienced alternatives leadership team, we can deliver on the compelling growth potential of this business."

Hoops said he expects that, despite near-term market volatility, alternatives will continue "its growth trajectory, fuelled by the rise in retail demand and the attractive yield opportunities presented in areas such as real assets and private credit".

Kelly said: "I am excited to be joining DWS to lead its alternatives business. With its long-standing investment heritage, global institutional franchise and established retail position, the alternatives franchise has a robust foundation to capture future growth in private markets."