Impax AM sees continued inflows despite tough market environment

In the firm's annual results, it reported that by 30 September, Impax's assets under management had decreased 4.1% since the year before, from £37.2bn to £35.7bn. However, as of 31 October its AUM had recovered to £37.4bn.

Around 79% of the firm's AUM came from clients outside the UK, which it said reflected "global diversification".

Its revenue increased 22.6% to £175.4m, while the firm's profit before tax grew by 58.6% from last year, to £72.6m.

Chair Sally Bridgeland noted that after Impax adopted a policy in 2019 of paying an annual dividend of between 55% and 80% of profit before tax and as a result, the company has recommended paying a final dividend this year of 22.9p, bringing the total for 2022 to 27.6p. An increase in the total dividend by 34% on 2021.

Adjusted operating profits for the firm also saw double digit increases, growing 20.8% to £67.4m, while shareholders' equity increased 25% to £138.2m.

The firm also reported that employee headcount grew 26% to 272 people and cash reserves grew 53.6% to £107m.

The firm also announced today that Karen Cockburn is set to become chief financial officer in January 2023, joining the Impax board as an executive director. She will succeed Charlie Ridge.

Meanwhile, Vince O'Brien will retire as a director after 13 years from March 2023.

Annette Wilson will take his place as chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Simon O'Regan will become the new senior independent director.

Bridgeland said: "Impax has shown the value of its authentic, long-held investment philosophy focused on the transition to a more sustainable economy.

"The management team has successfully led the business through difficult market conditions, with strong performance against the majority of its key performance indicators."

Ian Simm, chief executive, added: "Impax has delivered commendable results during a year that started strongly but rapidly developed considerable external headwinds.

He added that in 2023, the firm saw the current environment providing "positive tailwinds", as resource efficiency and the energy security concerns push investors towards renewables.

Simm also said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Karen Cockburn, who in January 2023 will become chief financial officer, succeeding Charlie Ridge. Karen is a highly experienced professional, whose career includes spells in banking, insurance, wealth management and digital platforms.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Charlie for his outstanding leadership over the past 14 years."