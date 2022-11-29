Atlantic House promotes Nina MacEwen to head of distribution

Reporting to recently appointed CEO Tom May, MacEwen took on the role from Hughes following his two-year tenure.

She first joined the firm as a sales executive in November 2011 and has held a variety of roles, including product specialist and head of UK discretionary sales. Prior to this, MacEwen held roles with Independent Debt Capital Markets and Premier Asset Management.

May described MacEwen as a "lynchpin" of the firm, adding that her promotion "recognises her considerable contribution to the depth and breadth of our client relationships".

"Nina is the right person to drive our mission to deliver more predictable returns, to a greater number of clients."

He also welcomed Charlotte O'Meara, who has joined the firm from Triple Point as marketing manager.