FCA moves to create simplified financial advice regime

The move is part of the watchdog's consumer investment strategy which aims to give more people access to financial advice and allow them to invest with confidence,.

The regime would be separate from the current regulated advice sphere and could allow fees to be paid in instalments, so clients are not burdened with large upfront bills, the regulator said.

The FCA opened a consultation, CP22/24, on the options today (30 November).

The paper asked for responses to proposals such as streamlining the client fact find process so advice is "more straightforward for both firms and customers". It also said the range of investments covered by the regime would be limited - for example, covering stocks and shares ISAs - explaining this meant advice would be easier to deliver and understand.

It also outlined that qualifications to deliver simplified advice would be "more proportionate" meaning costs would be lower for firms.

The move is part of the watchdog's consumer investment strategy which aims to give more people access to financial advice and allow them to invest with confidence, it said.

The watchdog's recent Financial Lives survey found 4.2 million people in the UK held more than £10,000 in cash and are open to investing some of it. While keeping a cash buffer is a sensible way of dealing with unexpected expenses, consumers who hold significant amounts of excess cash may be damaging their financial position, as inflation reduces the value of their savings, said the FCA.

It added that strong regulation was essential for maintaining the UK's high standards and protected consumers but it recognised that "adjusting the regime could help the advice market support mass-market consumers with simpler needs".

It said the intervention would help stop face-to-face advice from being "too costly" for many potential investors.

FCA executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard said: "Now more than ever, people across the UK should have access to useful and affordable financial products and services which can improve their quality of life and support the economy.

"These proposals are part of our work to deliver a consumer investment market where people can readily access support and firms are not deterred from providing it."

In September, the regulator announced it would conduct a "holistic" review of the advice/guidance boundary in a bid to ease the burden of regulation on firms and assist consumers make better choices.

Amendment tabled

The announcement comes after Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin tabled an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill that aimed to set up a personalised financial guidance regime in the UK.

If the amendment passes it would allow guidance to be given to savers and investors appropriate to their personal circumstances. The guidance would not be considered regulated advice as long as the firm did not recommend a specific product or course of action.

TISA strategy director Prakash Chandramohan said: "We welcome the FCA's efforts to open up more mass market support for consumers. Helping people with more affordable advice and personalised guidance will allow them to make informed decisions that best serve their interests and to make the most of their savings.

"The FCA has been constrained through the legislative framework, which means the proposals will not solve the consumer disengagement problem that lies at the heart of this issue.

"Simplified advice needs legislative change and to sit alongside Harriett Baldwin MP's tabled amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill or similar, legislative solutions. In these economically turbulent times, consumers need focused and effective help from financial services providers, and only a concerted, combined regulatory and legislative effort can deliver on it.

"At TISA, we are pleased with initiatives like Harriett Baldwin MP's that are prompting the government to look at solutions for consumers. Government has the opportunity in the next few years to put in place the right foundations to help consumers rebuild their financial resilience for when this crisis is over. We are ready to work with them to achieve that."

History repeating?

AJ Bell said the regulator had "gone back to the future" as the plans were reminiscent of the simplified advice concept which went alongside the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) back in late 2012.

Head of retirement policy Tom Selby said: "It is over a decade since the regulator, then called the Financial Services Authority, set out final guidance on the first version of simplified advice, designed to accompany the RDR reforms.

"Back then simplified advice failed to take off, in part because firms who offered simplified advice would have had to take on exactly the same level of liability as firms offering ‘full fat' advice. Under the 2011 version of simplified advice, minimum qualification requirements were also identical, regardless of how complex the recommendations were."

He added: "In bringing simplified advice back from the dead, the FCA wants to make a dent in the advice gap by encouraging more firms, no doubt including major high street banks and building societies, to step into the advice market. In turn, the regulator will be hoping more people will take advice and invest for the long term, rather than stashing their savings in cash and risk seeing it eroded away by inflation.

"While stripping back qualification requirements and creating a narrow set of investment options may be enough to tempt some firms into the market, the regulator will likely have its work cut out assuaging concerns about liability.

"Ultimately if something goes wrong, it is the firm offering the advice - whether simplified or otherwise - that will be on the hook."

Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill said: "The proposal only solves a small part of the much bigger advice gap problem and we welcome the fact the FCA committed in September to a much wider holistic review of advice and guidance.

"For a long time, Hargreaves Lansdown has recognised that the advice boundary is the key barrier to our ability to guide clients towards better outcomes.

"This review is a big opportunity to demonstrate how we can use today's technology, data and innovation to guide people with their financial choices."

He added: "If we don't allow for more personalised guidance using this new technology, we are missing the opportunities which OpenBanking, the pensions dashboard and, in due course, Open Finance can bring.

"This is crucial if we are going to do everything we can to help savers and investors in the cost-of-living crisis and support the nation as we rebuild our financial resilience in the longer term."

The Lang Cat director of public affairs Tom McPhail said: "This is welcome thinking for the FCA and it is a start to addressing the advice gap but it will not be attractive to many firms, not least because offering a simpler, low-cost advice process risks damaging existing advice models as well as risking consumer detriment if the client opts out of the full advice process. You could take the view that it is a potential career path into the industry for new advisers on their way to fully qualifying, and a way to introduce new clients to the concept of advice.

"But it focuses only on a very specific sector of fairly-well-off people with a lump sum of cash who might benefit from investing in a stocks and shares ISA but currently lack access to the advice to do it. So, we cannot get too excited about it.

"We also question whether this segment is quite the problem it was a few years ago when the FCA first identified it - cash rates have improved, and stock market returns have been poor. This also highlights the challenge advisers and providers will face in defining a "simple" range of investments that are appropriate for what are likely to be first-time investors with a low attitude to risk.

"Advice is valuable and it should not be constrained to stocks and shares ISAs. In particular, we have concerns that by excluding pensions and protection planning, consumer financial wellbeing might be negatively impacted. Good financial wellbeing certainly is not just about allowing more affordable access to a stocks and shares ISA for a smallish segment of the UK population.

"The suggestion to allow advice fees to be paid via instalments appears to contradict the overall objectives of improving consumer outcomes and reducing the cost of delivering advice. If, as a consumer, you cannot afford to pay an initial fee in the region of £600 you probably shouldnot be investing. You certainly shouldnot be taking on more debt."