abrdn's Athey maintains short on sterling versus Japanese yen despite rally

On Tuesday (29 November), the pound rose against the dollar, which declined against the majority of other currencies as market mood improved amid expectations that China might relax its tight zero COVID-19 policy.

The pound was last 0.45% higher against the dollar at $1.2014, moving back toward last week's three-month high of $1.2153, according to Refinitiv data. It also gained marginally on the euro, which declined 0.1% to 86.46p.

"Sterling has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the market's latest attempt to price an immaculate pivot from the Fed - growth and inflation soft enough to allow an easier Fed, but not so soft that it is evidence of real economic stress," he said.

This has seen yields coming down and the US dollar giving back some of its significant gains for the year. According to Athey, risk assets have reacted with "typical, if ill-advised, gusto", so risk facing currencies like pound sterling have rallied strongly.

Athey noted that domestic factors have played a part as the UK has seen a "semblance of institutional credibility" through a "renewed conservatism" among the Conservative Party and a "long-overdue" 75bps hike from the Bank of England. However, he believes the easy gains stop there.

"The reality is that a recession is coming, and a Fed rescue is coming less quickly than in recent years. We see that reality as a coming cold shower for buoyant risk markets and as ever we expect the dollar to benefit from the resultant flight to quality," he said.

"With the UK economic outlook being even worse, this portends an unhappy combination for sterling. We are short sterling versus the Japanese yen."