Home REIT delays release of annual results after short-seller backlash

The company, which invests in the provision of sheltered housing for homeless people throughout the UK, had been due to publish its results on Monday (28 November) for the year to the end of August.

Late on Friday (25 November), it told shareholders that it would have to push back the publication of its results to give its auditor, BDO, more time to investigate allegations made by Viceroy Research, a Delaware-based firm that specialises in short-selling and was the first short-seller to call out the Wirecard fraud.

The stock fell another 6.2% yesterday after the delay of its results, according to Refinitiv data.

In a statement, Home REIT said: "It is standard practice that, should material allegations be made against a company undergoing an audit, then such company is subjected to an enhanced set of audit procedures."

"Given the publication of the report [...] the company is therefore required to delay publication of its results while BDO completes this verification exercise."

Marlene Wood, chair of Home REIT's audit committee, added: "As directors and shareholders, we share investors' frustration at the delay of the company's full-year results due to the actions of Viceroy."

"It is important that the company continues to adhere to the highest standards of financial reporting and we welcome the additional verification process being undertaken by BDO," she added.

In a report seen by The Times, Viceroy Research raised doubts about tenants' ability to pay rent, the prices Home REIT paid for some of its houses and the structure which determines how much the fund managers receive in fees.

Home REIT's share price fell heavily on the report, dropping to just over 55p per share by 11.30am yesterday morning (23 November) from almost 76p per share, Refinitiv data showed.

The share price has halved over the past 12 months.

Soon after the publication, Home REIT rebuked Viceroy's claims as "inaccurate and misleading" and "based on mistaken assumptions, misinformed comments, and disputable allegations".

It said it would publish a "full and detailed response" demonstrating "factual inaccuracies as soon as reasonably practicable".