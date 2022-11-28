First Sentier Investors makes multiple responsible investment hires

Kate Turner will be the firm's new global head of responsible investment, replacing Will Oulton, who is retiring from the business at the end of the year.

Kate Turner will be the firm's new global head of responsible investment, replacing Will Oulton, who is retiring from the business at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Finian Power was appointed as head of ESG policy and regulation last month, after previously working as head of investment management in the firm's Dublin office.

Rhys Foulkes is due to start as responsible investment specialist at the start of next year, along with Belinda White, having both worked internally for Sentier Investors for several years already.

Foulkes has 15 years of experience in investment management, most recently as a senior credit analyst for First Sentier.

Finally White, who is Sydney-based, is a strong advocate of financial gender equality, having spent the past 20 years working in external stakeholder engagement. She previously worked as a senior communications manager for First Sentier.

They will join Bjorn De Smedt, who moved from Institutional Shareholder Services to the firm back in October.

The new appointments follow other responsible investment hires, with RI nature and biodiversity specialist Joanne Lee beginning earlier this year and RI analyst Will Bartlett last year.

First Sentier CEO Mark Steinberg said: "For the past 15 years, First Sentier Investors has had a focus on responsible investment and stewardship. We have an important role to play as an active asset management business."

"I would like to personally thank Will for his significant contribution to the business and to the industry over the last ten years."

He added that during this time at the company Oulton helped set up the Responsible Investment team and more recently played a central role in establishing the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute.

Steinberg said he was "delighted" to welcome Turner to the team, commenting that for the past three years she has "played an integral role in working with our investment and Responsible Investment teams to support integration of ESG considerations into our investment processes, while also regularly engaging with clients and stakeholders".