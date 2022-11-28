EU warned of regulatory failure on securitisation

'Strategic loss'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The European Commission
Image:

The European Commission

The European Commission has been accused of “undermining the competitiveness of European financial institutions” by failing to act on securitisation reform.

A joint letter from a group of nine organisations representing key participants in the European securitisation market has warned the stalling was leading to a "strategic loss to the European financial system".

As the macroeconomic environment continues to worsen, the letter recommended urgent targeted measures to support securitisation, such as adjustments to securitisation-related calibrations and mandates for more risk sensitive revisions to be undertaken.

It said: "Securitisation is vital to achieving the objectives of the capital markets union and addressing the very significant financing needs today and in the coming years, including those arising from the green and digital transformations, as well as from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine."

Securitisation volumes in Europe have been in continual decline in recent years, while other countries have experienced sharp growth, with the US seeing its highest ever issuance levels in 2020 and again in 2021.

Lack of reform has pushed investors "to shift towards other products that do not offer the same advantages in terms of protection, transparency and liquidity," the letter said.

A European Commission's report on securitisation regulation was published last month which ruled out a formal review of the regulation, while the letter noting that almost 80% of respondents to the consultation disagreed that current securitisation regulation has been successful in improving access to credit for the real economy.

The letter's signatories included the European Banking Federation, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe and the Dutch Securitisation Association.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Visa swipes a win after recent downturn

Finance workers disregard mandatory office attendance

More on Financial services

The collapse represented “probably the largest – and certainly the most spectacular – failure to date in the crypto ecosystem”
Financial services

BoE's Cunliffe: FTX collapse demonstrates need for crypto regulation

'Most spectacular failure to date'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
The regulator said it plans to do further research into trading app use and design features.
Financial services

FCA warns against 'gamification' of trading apps

'Game-like elements'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 November 2022 • 1 min read
Hayes was released from low-security prison HMP Ford in January 2021, having served around half of an 11-year sentence.
Financial services

Convicted LIBOR rigger Tom Hayes has US charges thrown out

Served over five years

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 31 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Private markets allocation boom may be 'overblown'

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

AMF seeks record fine for H2O AM and decade-long ban for its chief

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
03

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Amundi downgrades €45bn of Article 9 funds

25 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

EU warned of regulatory failure on securitisation

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot