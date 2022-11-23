T. Rowe Price eyes 2023 gains with high yield bond fund launch

The T. Rowe Price Global High Yield Opportunities Bond fund launched on 31 October, adding to the fund house's UK-domiciled OEIC range.

According to the fund group, the launch is aimed at capitalising on the "continued worldwide expansion" of the sub-investment grade credit space.

T. Rowe Price drops 'responsible' label from 26 funds

The fund will invest in the US, the world's largest high yield market, but also targets a 50% weighting in credits from Europe and emerging markets.

Lead portfolio manager Michael Della Vedova, who has almost three decades of investment experience, will run the fund.

The T. Rowe Price Global High Yield Opportunities Bond fund is hedged to sterling for UK-based investors.

It also complies with the T. Rowe Price's Responsible Exclusion List and commits to maintaining at least 10% of the value of the portfolio in sustainable investments.

Della Vedova said despite recent elevated volatility within bond markets, high yield credit continues to exhibit "resilient fundamentals" - including a near-zero default rate, high recovery rates, declining leverage and improved liquidity.

The market also contains some of the highest interest coverage ratios seen in more than a decade, he added.

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

Della Vedova said: "When the risk-free rate and credit spreads reach levels such as those observed today, we have historically seen strong one-year forward returns in the high yield asset class.

"This bodes well for high yield performance in 2023."

Nataline Terry, head of distribution for UK and Ireland at T. Rowe Price, added the timing was right for investors to get into high yield and the ‘buffer' it offers.

She said: "High coupons should provide consistent and meaningful income, which helps dampen price volatility and has delivered attractive risk adjusted returns over time.

"This year's jump in yields has meant this buffer is back again, providing investors with a powerful compounding effect."