Europe-domiciled equity funds on track for worst year since 2008

Market volatility, inflationary fears, the energy crises, and a potential recession kept investors' sentiment depressed, Morningstar said.

Equity funds shed €12bn in October, bringing net redemptions for the year to date to €47bn.

Money market funds, by comparison, had a record-breaking October, with €146bn taken in and a monthly organic growth rate of 10.3%. This smashed the previous record of €84bn attracted back in January 2008.

Among the unloved equities sector, Japan large-cap strategies suffered the most, with €2.3bn walking out the door.

This was followed by global emerging markets equity and global large-cap growth equity funds, with €1.7bn and €1.6bn of net outflows, respectively.

Long-term Europe-domiciled fund flows have continued to be among the heaviest losers in terms of outflows.

They experienced €49bn of net outflows in October 2022, according to Morningstar data, following €66bn of net outflows in the previous month.

This marks their worst and second-worst monthly results since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. Last month also marked long-term Europe-domiciled funds' sixth consecutive month of net outflows.

However, equity funds have shown a -0.76% organic growth rate so far in 2022, which Morningstar pointed out is "not dramatic", especially if compared with fixed-income funds at -3.49%.

Bond funds lost €20bn in October, bringing net outflows to €124bn since the start of the year.

However, fixed income strategies were the most sought-after by investors at the Morningstar category level, with fixed-term bond funds leading the list.

The majority of fixed income outflows targeted funds exposed to ultra-short-term bonds issued in euros and global emerging markets bonds, as well as flexible bonds in euros and high yield bonds issued in US dollars.

Short-term bonds denominated in, or hedged into, euros topped the laggards' list, with net redemptions of nearly €5.2bn.

Fixed-term bond funds, as well as corporate and government bond funds (both in euros and US dollars) were able to gather positive net flows last month.

In terms of individual fund managers, Aviva topped the list of asset gatherers, taking in €2.8bn in October.

The number two spot went to Mercer Global Investments, pulling in €1.7bn, which also led the list last month when it collected €2.2bn, boasting €3.9bn in net inflows in two months.

By comparison the worst hit by outflows were Insight Investment Management, which lost nearly €5.3bn in October, followed by Pimco, down €3.3bn, and Credit Suisse, down €3.2bn.

BlackRock funds had a mixed month in October.

Leading the laggards was the BlackRock ACS World ex UK Equity Tracker fund, which experienced net redemptions of €3.8bn last month, but BlackRock ACS North America ESG Insights Equity saw net inflows of €1.9bn in October, topping the list of funds taking the most over the month.