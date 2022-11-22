Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

Ben Beaton takes over

Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) has appointed Ben Beaton as co-managing partner of Triple Point, the trust’s investment manager, following the departure of fund managers Thor Johnsen and Andre Kerihaloo.

Beaton will take over as the leader of Triple Point's digital infrastructure team and management of DGI9 with immediate effect, the firm said in a London Stock Exchange announcement today (22 November).

This comes as head of digital infrastructure Johnsen and investment director Karihaloo, who had managed the trust since its launch in March 2021, stepped down from their roles "to pursue other career opportunities".

Triple Point said that Beaton was "instrumental" in establishing DGI9 and in the development and operations of the firm's infrastructure team. James Cranmer, co-managing partner, will continue to support Beaton and the wider team, the statement said. 

Ecofin US Renewables lead managers resign

Phil Jordan, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure, said: "To date, we have invested £1.2bn in digital infrastructure, all of which contributes to facilitating increased connectivity globally through some of the most efficient and low-carbon platforms on a global basis."

"Our investee companies have in place established, industry-leading management teams, with whom we have business plans in place. We remain focussed on platform integration and optimisation - delivering increased connectivity around the world whilst simultaneously reducing carbon emissions," he added.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the digital infrastructure team at Triple Point and with Ben, in particular."

