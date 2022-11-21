Polar Capital AUM dives £3.3bn in 'challenging' period

The fund manager reported assets of £18.8bn for the six months to the end of September, down 15% from £22.1bn at the end of March, rising to £19.2bn at 11 November.

Gavin Rochussen, chief executive officer at Polar Capital, said: "The last six months have been challenging for all asset management firms, whatever their size or business model."

However Polar faced particular issues that hit its AUM.

The fall comprised net redemptions of £800m, outflows of £459m related to the collapsed Phaeacian Partners boutique and £2bn decrease relating to market movement and fund performance.

Polar Capital's Technology Fund continued to suffer redemptions as clients reduced their allocations to the technology sector. Net outflows from the fund were £569m in the period and share buy backs by the Technology investment trust amounted to £59m.

The six month period also witnessed significantly reduced client demand for UK and European equity exposure with investors cutting exposure to these two regions significantly, Polar Capital said in a statement.

Its UK Value Opportunities Funds experienced net outflows of £260m and the Melchior European Opportunities fund saw redemptions of £99m.

The Polar Capital North American fund continued to record net outflows as clients reduced US equity exposure, with net outflows in the period totalling £68m. The Healthcare Opportunities fund, with small- and mid-cap healthcare exposure, suffered net outflows of £71m during the period.

Rochussen said the outflows occurred during a "tough backdrop".

He added: "At some point, as inflation stabilises and interest rates peak, investors will require increased market exposure and we are well placed to benefit from this demand.

"Against this background, we are pleased to report that there is a strong pipeline of interest in many of Polar Capital's strategies and the short list of new potential investment teams is larger than for many years."

The fund house reported core operating profit of £25.8m, down from £36.3m for the same period a year ago.

Pre-tax profit was £23m, down from £31.7m for the same period in 2021.

Basic earnings per share were 17.7p, down from 26.5p in 2021. The interim dividend per ordinary share was 14p.