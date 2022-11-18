Liontrust profits grow 9% despite falling AUM

Liontrust’s adjusted profit before tax grew 9% to £42.9m in the six months to September 2022, despite net outflows continuing to increase, with £2.2bn leaving the firm compared to £2.1bn in net inflows in 2021.

Assets under management and advice fell to £31.7bn, a decrease of 5.5% over the financial year-to-date and 11% compared to AuMA on 30 September 2021.

As of 14 November, the firm reported that its AuMA sat at £33.5bn.

Liontrust's institutional and international funds and accounts AuMA fell particularly sharply, falling £580m to £1.4bn and £440m to £1.7 respectively.

However, the firm's alternative funds still saw a growth of £172m, now sitting at an AuMA of £370m.

Profit before tax for the firm fell 55% from £39.2m in 2021 to £14.1m this year, due to £28.8m spent on "acquisitions and associated restructuring costs", namely the acquisition of Majedie in April this year.

Gross profit remained stable at £109m, while interim dividend payouts also continued at the same level of 22 pence.

John Ions, chief executive of the firm, said: "While we expect this volatility to continue, the Liontrust business remains in good health. The company is financially strong, investment processes are robust, the brand profile is high and positive, and there is extensive client engagement.

"The board's confidence in the outlook for the business is shown by the fact that Liontrust is maintaining the same interim dividend payment as last year at 22p."

