Autumn Statement 22: Hunt reveals three-pronged growth strategy

Hunt said that stronger economic growth requires a long-term plan and commitment to see it through, arguing in his speech to the House of Commons there are "no quick fixes to the challenges the UK faces".

In the full Statement, he said: "The government will ensure that those sectors which have the most potential for growth - such as digital, green technology and life sciences - will be supported through measures to reduce unnecessary regulation and boost innovation and growth."

According to him, this Statement will lead to "lower energy bills [and] higher growth".

On the first point, the chancellor reconfirmed the UK's COP26 pledge and commitments to net zero, while also will proceed with a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell C, which he said will help to provide reliable low-carbon power.

"It represents the first step on our journey towards energy independence," he said.

Overall, he focused on policies tackling rising energy costs in the near-term, by increasing the Windfall Tax by ten percentage points, from 25% to 35% to the end of March 2028, plus a new, temporary 45% electricity generator levy will be applied on the extraordinary returns being made by electricity generators.

He said the previously introduced Energy Price Guarantee would be maintained through the winter, limiting energy bills for the average household to £2,500 per year, rising to £3,000 in April.

This fed into his plans for infrastructure, as Hunt said he wanted to cultivate the "right environment for business investment", which included "investing in the economic infrastructure that connects the country and secures the UK's energy independence".

The chancellor said investment in high quality infrastructure was "crucial" for boosting economic growth and overall productivity and to achieve this the government would accelerate projects generally, not just those flagged in the previous Growth Plan.

On the latter, Hunt spoke to making the UK "the new Silicon Valley", pledging a hub of innovation based the UK's creativity and entrepreneurs.

Indeed, he said it would be a profound mistake" to cut the government's research and development budget and pledged that funding will be protected, with an increase to £20bn by 2024-25.

He addressed the investment zones announced in the prior-Mini Budget and said they would remain, but would be "refocused" on what the government called "a limited number of the highest potential knowledge-intensive growth clusters".

These would be areas that were "left behind areas" with the first areas announced in the coming months.