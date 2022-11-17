Autumn Statement 22: Hunt vows to weather economic 'storm' and 'work together' with BoE

Valeria Martinez
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (pictured) expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn over the next five years.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will promise that the plans he is set to unveil in his Autumn Statement today (17 November) will weather an economic “storm” and “work together” with the Bank of England.

Hunt is expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn over the next five years in an effort to plug a £60bn funding black hole in the UK's public finances and rebuild the country's reputation as a trusted trading partner.

In the statement, expected at 11.30am, the chancellor will tell MPs that his statement will put the UK on a "balanced path to stability" as he tackles high inflation, which jumped to a 41-year high in October, what he will call "the enemy of stability".

"We are taking a balanced path to stability: tackling the inflation that eats away at a pensioner's savings and increases the cost of mortgages to families, at the same time supporting the economy to recover. But it depends on taking difficult decisions now," he is expected to tell the House of Commons.

Hunt will vow policies that will "work together" with the Bank of England and announce that the Treasury has finally agreed a deal with the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority to overhaul Solvency II rules. 

"The Bank of England has my wholehearted support in its mission to defeat inflation... but we need fiscal and monetary policy to work together," he is set to say.

"Families across Britain make sacrifices every day to live within their means, and so too must governments because the United Kingdom will always pay its way."

The chancellor will say that his "difficult decisions" are necessary to combat the sky-high energy and food prices that are escalating the cost of living crisis and maintain low mortgage rates.

He will insist that his approach "protects our long-term economic growth" while being "compassionate" to society's most vulnerable.

"We are not immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services - we will face into the storm," he will tell MPs.

Hunt's plan is expected to lay out a course that, by the end of the Office for Budget Responsibility's five-year prediction period in 2027-28, will see debt begin to decline as a proportion of GDP.

Additionally, the long-awaited independent forecasts from the OBR will be released, which are anticipated to provide a gloomy outlook of an economy that is on the verge of entering a recession.

The statement comes after the Bank of England's governor Andrew Bailey told the Treasury Select Committee yesterday (16 November) that the world would be watching to see whether Hunt could undo the additional damage caused by Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget on 23 September.

"We have damaged our reputation internationally. It will take longer to repair that reputation than it will to repair the gilt markets," he told MPs.

