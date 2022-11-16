DWS appoints head of infrastructure research

DWS has appointed Richard Marshall as head of infrastructure research, effective immediately.

Marshall joins from Fitch Solutions where he worked as head of infrastructure and power research since 2017.

Prior to that role, he worked as a senior infrastructure analyst at BMI Research, a Fitch Group company, from 2013, totalling almost a decade of experience within infrastructure research. 

In his new role, Marshall will work closely with the firm's infrastructure private equity and debt teams, as well as the broader DWS Research Institute.

DWS sees record profits amid stable AUM

He will be based in London, overseeing the support for the DWS infrastructure platform and translating the current market conditions into actionable investment strategies.

Commenting on his new appointment, Marshall said: "DWS has a strong position and track record in the infrastructure market and joining the team to support its strong growth trajectory is an exciting opportunity.

"I look forward to working closely with the teams to lead on global infrastructure research efforts."

Hamish Mackenzie, the head of infrastructure at the company, welcomed Marshall to DWS, noting he is an "experienced and established infrastructure research specialist who will play a vital role in leading our dedicated infrastructure research team".

He said: "As the infrastructure asset class evolves we continue to see potential for solid risk-adjusted long-term returns." 

"We expect the expansion of this asset class to accelerate and our team at DWS is well equipped to provide invaluable investment expertise and unique opportunities to investors to capitalise on this."

