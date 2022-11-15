Invesco reshuffles distribution and client solutions heads in raft of promotions

Kate Dwyer (pictured) was formerly head of passives UK at Invesco, having joined following the acquisition of Source, the European ETF provider, in 2018.

Alex Millar, current head of UK distribution, will be leaving the firm after over 23 years and will be replaced by Kate Dwyer, the former head of passives UK at Invesco. Dwyer joined after the company acquired Source, the European ETF provider, in 2018.

Chris Evans, head of UK pensions and EMEA consultant relations, is also stepping down from his role after nearly seven years at at the firm.

Sachin Bhatia, the head of UK core institutional and consultants, will be taking over his role.

Oliver Bilal, head of EMEA distribution, said: "I would like to thank Alex for his outstanding service and contribution to the growth and development of the Invesco EMEA business over many years and Chris for his role in developing our institutional business."

Invesco revamps raft of funds

Additionally, Charles Moussier, head of insurance investment solutions EMEA since February 2019, has been appointed as head of EMEA insurance client solutions and Joel Marques, client director, as head of UK insurance distribution.

Richard Glenn, head of EMEA insurance distribution and strategy at Invesco, will take on a new role as head of EMEA private markets distribution to direct dedicated resources to this part of the business amid growing demand for alternative strategies.

Bilal added: "We are seeing continued client demand for private market capabilities, tailored investment solutions for retail and institutional clients, notably in personal savings products with decumulation features and generating different levels of income."

Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

He added that the firm will also continue to innovate the ETF and active thematic space, with an ESG tilt.

"As a large organisation serving client segments all over the world, we have to continue to innovate and develop our competitive proposition, not only by developing and aligning our internal talent to their areas of strength, but as an organisation we have to remain agile to change," he continued.

"We will achieve this by fostering partnerships with private banks, wealth managers and insurance companies and developing digital distribution channels in order to grow and serve our clients in the best way possible."