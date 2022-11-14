Fidelity International expands climate range with high yield bond ETF

The ETF will target an annual decarbonisation rate of 7%.

The ETF will track the Solactive Paris Aligned Global Corporate High Yield USD index and invest in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds. It will target a level of emission intensity 50% lower than an equivalent global market universe and an annual decarbonisation rate of 7%.

The London-listed strategy will also exclude companies involved in industries such as weapons, thermal coal, oil sands, arctic oil and gas, or tobacco production. The ETF's annual US unhedged fees are of 0.35%.

Nick King, head of ETFs at Fidelity International, said: "Reducing climate impact and supporting the Paris Agreement set out in 2015 are of the utmost importance for building a sustainable future."

"The launch of this new ETF reaffirms Fidelity's ambition in sustainable investing. We are convinced this new sustainable ETF will provide clients the opportunity to meet their financial goals and their climate objectives."

The ETF will be managed by Fidelity's Sustainable Investing team, which uses the firm's and proprietary multifactor model, analysing bonds using quantitative multifactor signals to help identify issuers that outperform.

This fund is the latest addition to Fidelity's ETF range, which encompasses 18 solutions from Income, Sustainable Equity, Sustainable Fixed Income and Thematic.