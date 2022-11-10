Stuart Kirk takes role as FT Weekend columnist

James Baxter-Derrington
Stuart Kirk, the former global head of responsible investing at HSBC who left in ignominy over his infamous Miami speech, has been appointed as an investment columnist at the Financial Times.

Returning to the paper after almost a decade, Kirk will take on weekly FT Weekend column beginning 19 November, which will be aimed at personal investors at savers.

In his first stint at the FT, Kirk served at Lex editor, departing the paper in 2013, seven years after he joined.

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

He then took on a role as global head of multi-asset and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, before shifting to its buy-side arm DWS in 2017, where he served as global head of research institute. He took on his HSBC role in 2020.

FT editor Roula Khalaf described Kirk as an "outstanding writer" who brings a "wealth of experience and insight from his career in financial services" and is "well placed" to comment on the issues facing the sector.

"I am delighted to welcome him back to the FT," Khalaf said. "He joins a growing personal finance team that is the best around."

"Market instability and the cost-of-living crisis understandably mean that readers value their insight now more than ever."

Industry asks 'what sort of culture HSBC is breeding' in wake of Stuart Kirk suspension

Kirk said: "I am thrilled to be re-joining the Financial Times as an investment columnist and look forward to sharing more than 25 years of experience with our readers each week.

"Whether it is funding retirement or responses to climate change, growing wealth is essential if we are to solve the myriad challenges facing us today - and there has rarely been a global investment environment so perplexing, to put it mildly."

Kirk first re-entered the headlines in May 2022, following a speech in which he asked: "Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?"




