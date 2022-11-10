Octopus Investments launches £175m fundraise for Titan VCT

Malcolm Ferguson has worked at Octopus since 2013 and was appointed lead fund manager of Titan in June. He took over from Jo Oliver, who is now focusing on other opportunities within the Octopus Ventures team, according to the firm.

The share offer is open until 9 November next year, although it may close earlier if fully subscribed. It has a minimum investment of £3,000.

Titan is the largest VCT in the UK, with £1.2bn in assets under management and more than 115 companies in its portfolio. It grew by 70% in 2021 according to the firm.

It has deployed over £107m into investments in the 12 months up to 30 June, with over £61m deployed into follow-on investments.

The VCT focuses on five main sectors of health, deep tech, fintech, consumer and B2B software. It has held many companies such as Zoopla and Depop, and four Titan VCT investments have achieved ‘unicorn' status, valued at over $1bn.

Ferguson said: "The headwinds that began to appear in 2021 have only worsened, with inflation seeing little sign of abating, and the UK likely to undergo a prolonged recession.

"However, these periods of volatility and decline can create incredible opportunities, with previous recessions seeing the rise of some of our most successful investments, such as Zoopla."

He continued: "As funding dries up, with many investors staying out of the market, the role of Titan in supporting and nurturing the great tech-enabled companies of the future becomes ever more important."

"The vast majority of the companies we invest in have stronger cash positions than pre-pandemic, leaving them well placed to invest for future growth.

"With the incumbents retrenching, and Big Tech not only slowing hiring but also reducing headcount, it will be the new and younger companies that create many of the great breakthroughs and innovations of the future."