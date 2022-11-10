HSBC AM launches EM sustainable corporate bond fund

Article 9

The HGIF Global Emerging Markets Corporate Sustainable Bond fund will be an Article 9 fund
HSBC Asset Management has launched an emerging market sustainable corporate bond fund, which will be overseen by head of emerging market debt, L Bryan Carter.

The HGIF Global Emerging Markets Corporate Sustainable Bond fund will be an Article 9 and invest in EM domiciled companies that contribute to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The fund, which will be managed by Caroline Keany and Julio Obeso, portfolio managers at the firm, will be high-conviction and low turnover.

The managers will utilise continuous engagement and integration of sustainability objectives.

Companies will be chosen based on HSBC AM's sustainability assessment and target areas for engagement based on a company's sustainability challenges.  

The firm said it would divest from a company if it is unable to improve the sustainability of its operations in line with objectives.

The A share class of the fund, which is available to retail investors, has a 1.25% management fee and 0.35% fee for operating, administrative and servicing expenses. 

Finnish pension insurance company Varma has made an initial investment of $50m into the fund.

Bryan said: "Emerging markets are at the epicentre of sustainable investing, a just transition and Paris alignment.

"As investors, we believe direct and consistent engagement with emerging market issuers can offer opportunities for assessing their ESG plans and progress, their challenges and gaps, and to help drive positive change."

