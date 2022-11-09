EQ Investors joint CEO steps down after 18 months in role

Nath Papadacis left the firm at the end of October.
Nath Papadacis left the firm at the end of October.

Nath Papadacis, joint CEO at EQ investors, left the firm at the end of October after 18 months in the role.

No direct replacement has been made, a spokesperson confirmed, as the company has two joint CEOs in place - Sophie Kennedy and Toby Walker.  

This is the second CEO to depart the firm this year. Mark Howlett stepped down from the joint CEO role and position as head of advice and wealth management in January after four years. 

Papadacis first joined EQ as a technical architect in May 2015, before becoming head of technology and operations in September 2016, a position he held for four years until he was appointed joint CEO in March 2021.

EQ Investors appoints head of sales for DFM business

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Nath Papadacis left EQ at the end of November to seek a new challenge with a start-up and on the best of terms.

"We are grateful for Nath's seven and a half years of exceptional service to EQ and its clients and wish him all the best for the future."

Kennedy, who has been joint CEO since March 2021 when founder John Spiers stepped back, is responsible for the investment and DFM service side of the business. She first joined EQ in 2015 as an investment analyst and spent nearly three years as head of investments before being promoted. 

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Jeannie Boyle of EQ Investors

Walker was appointed joint CEO in March 2022 and has oversight of the financial planning arm of the business. He joined the company in 2015 as a client director and was promoted to head of planning in October 2021. 

The spokesperson added: "Under the joint leadership of both joint CEOs, EQ continues to perform strongly, demonstrating profitable growth over the past years."

