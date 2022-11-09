Man GLG hires investment team for new European opportunities strategy

Man GLG has hired Sof Yiannakas and his team of analysts to head up a new European opportunities long short equity strategy.

Yiannakas, supported by equity analysts Andreas Christoforou and Giorgi Tevzadze, will be responsible for managing a strategy that targets European companies, with a focus on sustainability. 

Its short side of the portfolio will pick stocks the investment team believes the economic reality "differs from the accounting representation and market perception", the firm said. 

The investment team has joined Man GLG from alternative investment firm EOF Partners, which Yiannakas founded in 2019. 

Man GLG launches second bond fund for Jonathan Golan

He began his career at Deutsche Bank and then moved on to work for the family office of  George Soros and Davidson Kempner Partners, where he invested in European equities. 

Teun Johnston, CEO of Man GLG, said: "This appointment will bolster our offering to clients seeking an alpha-focused alternative offering in the European equity market." 

"Yiannakas and his team have a differentiated investment approach, including the application of forensic accounting skills to stock selection, that we think is highly relevant in the current environment."

Man Group AUM declines in half year results despite net inflows

Yiannakas said: "Europe is an under researched market that offers attractive opportunities for active investors that have the ability to seek out high-quality, undervalued companies that can deliver long term growth."

He added: "It is great to be part of the team at Man GLG, I am looking forward to building out a differentiated European equity strategy that is underpinned by fundamental, bottom-up research."

