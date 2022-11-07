Nuveen taps Allianz GI for new UK wealth sales director

Harry Bush joins

Valeria Martinez
Bush worked at Allianz Global Investors as a sales director for the UK wholesale market, having joined the firm in March 2020.


Nuveen has poached Harry Bush from Allianz Global Investors as the firm’s new sales director for UK wealth clients.

Based in London and working alongside Alex De Stefano, who joined Nuveen in June 2021, Bush will support the company's push into the private wealth segment in the UK. This follows similar appointments in Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden earlier this year. 

Bush worked at Allianz Global Investors as a sales director for the UK wholesale market, having joined the firm in March 2020. Prior to that, he held business development and sales roles at Cambridge Associates and Neptune Investment Management. 

Nuveen acquisition to create new $60bn private debt manager

Simon England Brammer, head of EMEA and APAC Global Client group, said: "We are very happy to welcome Harry to Nuveen's London office this week. His appointment demonstrates our latest commitment to growth in the European wealth market following the opening of our Swiss office earlier this year.

"Harry's experience and industry knowledge will be pivotal to further unlocking the UK market and we very much look forward to partnering with him to deliver the Nuveen platform across traditional and alternative capabilities to new and existing clients."

Nuveen currently offers a range of public and private markets solutions to UK private wealth clients, including sustainable UCITS across a range of asset classes, such as fixed income and real assets.


Trustpilot