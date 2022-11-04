FCA shuts down record 4,000 rogue financial promotions

Investment was among the sectors with the highest rate of actions.

Between July and September 2022 it intervened in 4,151 financial promotions. Investment was among the sectors with the highest rate of actions.

Alongside retail lending and banking, between them these three sectors amounted to 95% of the FCA's interventions with authorised firms.

Several other cases also involved unauthorised firms and individuals seeking to take advantage of the rising cost of living.

The FCA warned as consumers feel the financial squeeze, they could be tempted by high risk, unregulated products and services, or could become a target for scammers "preying on moments of vulnerability".

During the period, the FCA issued 303 warnings about unauthorised firms and individuals, with over 20% being about clone scams.

The watchdog acted to curb misleading and unfair behaviour by firms, as well as tackling scammers.

FCA intervention resulted in 66 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) promotions from one firm across various social media platforms being amended or withdrawn.

The watchdog said the adverts did not give fair or prominent risk warnings and were misleading about fees.

Although the FCA does not yet regulate BNPL, it warned firms in the sector about misleading promotions earlier this year.

The FCA also took action to write to consumers that it found to have been included in a mailing list being used by scammers to carry out "loan fee" or "advanced fee" fraud.

With this type of scam becoming more common as the cost of living rises, the FCA relaunched its ScamSmart campaign around loan fee fraud over the summer to help raise awareness among borrowers that might be in vulnerable circumstances.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA said the regulator is "doing even more to tackle false claims in adverts, issue prompt warnings to consumers, and we continue to engage with the largest tech and social media platforms as they also play an important part in protecting consumers from online harm".

This is why changes to the Online Safety Bill to cover paid-for financial services advertising online are very much needed right now, he added.